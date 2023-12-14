News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Shami races against time to be fit for SA Tests

Shami races against time to be fit for SA Tests

Source: PTI
December 14, 2023 20:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mohammad Shami

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Mohammed Shami/Instagram

Senior pacer Mohammed Shami, who is recovering from an ankle injury, is racing against time to be fit for the Test series against South Africa, starting at Centurion on December 26.

Though Shami was included in the Test squad that was announced on November 30, the 33-year-old's availability was subjected to his recovery after the treatment.

In that context, PTI understands that Shami might not board the flight to South Africa along with other members of the Test squad such as captain Rohit Sharma, senior batter Virat Kohli, fellow pacer Jasprit Bumrah and others.

 

They are scheduled to fly out to Johannesburg on Friday.

Shami is likely to continue his recuperation at home, and the pacer could make a return during the Test series at home against England starting from January 25 at Hyderabad.

If a replacement is indeed required for Shami, then the selectors under Ajit Agarkar have the option of drafting in a bowler from the India 'A' squad which is currently playing in South Africa.

Before the first match against South Africa, the Test side members will play a three-day intra-squad match from December 20.

The second Test against the Proteas will start at Cape Town from January 3, 2024.

Meanwhile, Shami has something to cheer for as he was nominated for the prestigious Arjuna Award on Wednesday.

As per the information received from the Sports Ministry, a special request was made by the BCCI to the ministry to include Shami's name as he originally didn't figure in the list. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Rohit Celebrates 'Best Partnership'
Rohit Celebrates 'Best Partnership'
'Ashwin's been one of my biggest coaches in a way'
'Ashwin's been one of my biggest coaches in a way'
SKY dominates T20 rankings: Can he maintain his reign?
SKY dominates T20 rankings: Can he maintain his reign?
Direct tax collection at Rs 10.64 lakh cr in Apr-Nov
Direct tax collection at Rs 10.64 lakh cr in Apr-Nov
HC allows survey of Mathura's Shahi Idgah mosque
HC allows survey of Mathura's Shahi Idgah mosque
Allow RS debate on Parl breach, Kharge tells Dhankhar
Allow RS debate on Parl breach, Kharge tells Dhankhar
BJP links Parl breach accused to 'Cong-Communist DNA'
BJP links Parl breach accused to 'Cong-Communist DNA'

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Shami nominated for Arjuna Award

Shami nominated for Arjuna Award

'I'm speaking up for those who don't have a voice'

'I'm speaking up for those who don't have a voice'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances