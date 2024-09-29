News
How Sanath Jayasuriya has turned around Sri Lanka cricket

September 29, 2024 17:00 IST
Sanath Jayasuriya with Dinesh Chandimal.

IMAGE: Sri Lanka head coach Sanath Jayasuriya with Dinesh Chandimal. Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket/X

Sanath Jayasuriya's appointment has proved to be the turning point for Sri Lankan cricket.

Ever since the batting great took as the head coach in July, Sri Lanka's fortunes have changed drastically. They outclassed India in an ODI series at home, followed by an incredible Test victory against England at The Oval before they whitewashed New Zealand 2-0 in a Test series at home.

With Sri Lanka's cricket team performing better under Jayasuriya, he is all set to get a contract extension.

Sri Lanka Cricket is hoping to secure Jayasuriya's services on a long-term basis.

"We are in the final stages of negotiating the contract with him," SLC CEO Ashley de Silva told ESPNCricinfo.

"Probably in the next two or three days you will hear more," he

added.

Jayasuriya was initially appointed as a cricket consultant in December last year, with his role primarily focused on working with the High Performance Centre. His involvement with the national team increased when he travelled with them to the T20 World Cup earlier this year and he subsequently took on the interim head coach role.

Despite a T20I series loss to India and two Test defeats in England, Jayasuriya's tenure has been marked by more successes than setbacks.

 

Under his guidance, Sri Lanka is now contending for a place in the World Test Championship final as they climbed to third after a 2-0 series sweep against New Zealand.

Veteran Angelo Mathews described Jayasuriya's impact as a "turning point" for the team.

"Sanath Jayasuriya was superb as cricket director and now as coach," he said.

"He communicates well and has given us a lot of freedom. We are all working towards one goal, and now everyone is on the same page. He's also done a superb job grooming the players. He has been amazing. I wish him all the very best," he added.

