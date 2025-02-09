HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ravindra bloodied by ball to the face in Lahore ODI

Ravindra bloodied by ball to the face in Lahore ODI

February 09, 2025 09:13 IST

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra is led off the field after being hit by the ball in the face during the first ODI against Pakistan in Lahore on Saturday.

IMAGE: New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra is led off the field after being hit by the ball in the face during the first ODI against Pakistan in Lahore on Saturday. Photograph: Cricketracker/X

Rachin Ravindra is recovering well after taking a ball full in the face during the warm-up match for the Champions Trophy against Pakistan in Lahore on Saturday.

The New Zealand all-rounder was left bloodied by the blow to his forehead after losing sight of the ball in the floodlights as he attempted a catch in the 38th over of Pakistan's innings.

 

The team said Ravindra had suffered a cut to his face but was "otherwise well" and had passed his first Head Injury Assessment (HIA).

"He's been conscious the whole time, which is fantastic," his teammate Glenn Phillips told reporters at Gaddafi Stadium.

"Obviously it was a pretty terrifying moment, he lost the ball in the lights and unfortunately the ball won that situation this time. He's being monitored and I'm sure he'll be raring to go as soon as possible."

Phillips was named Player of the Match after scoring his maiden One-Day International century to drive New Zealand to a victory by 78 runs.

His unbeaten 106 came from just 74 deliveries and helped the Black Caps to a bumper score of 330 for six in their 50 overs before they bundled out their hosts for 252.

"ODI cricket has been my favourite format growing up and it's always something I've been reaching for to get that century," said Phillips, who was playing his 37th One-Day International.

"It was a pretty surreal moment, I've been chasing it for a couple of years now, obviously batting at six it doesn't mean your opportunities to score a hundred are always there.

"Thankfully today everything lined up nicely."

New Zealand take on South Africa on Monday at the same stadium in the Tri-Series warm-up for the Champions Trophy, which begin when the Black Caps take on tournament hosts Pakistan again in Karachi on February 19.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
