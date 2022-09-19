News
How Pakistan, England are preparing for T20 World Cup

How Pakistan, England are preparing for T20 World Cup

September 19, 2022 12:32 IST
Moeen Ali

IMAGE: England will play four matches in Karachi and three in Lahore before the T20 World Cup. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

England will kick off their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years on Tuesday with the first of a seven-match Twenty20 series which assumes even more importance for both sides ahead of the World Cup in Australia next month.

England were initially scheduled to tour Pakistan last year but it did not materialise because of security concerns. Jos Buttler's men were only given the green light to tour this year after a security team evaluated the situation on the ground.

England will play four matches in Karachi and three in Lahore before returning in December to play three Tests in the second leg of the tour.

 

With Buttler set to miss the Karachi leg as he recovers from a knee injury, the side will be led by Moeen Ali, whose grandfather came to England from Pakistan after the second World War.

"It is going to be memorable playing in front of the Pakistani crowds and also an immense honour to deputise for Jos Buttler, while he recovers from injury, and captain England," Moeen wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

"Of course, this tour is important for cricket and it is also crucial for us as a side."

"Seven T20s will be a stern test in these conditions and a good pointer for where we are, ahead of the World Cup in Australia next month," added the all-rounder.

Pakistan fans

IMAGE: Pakistan fans in the stands. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

England last toured Pakistan in 2005 but at least 10 members of the current squad have some experience of local conditions courtesy of their Pakistan Super League (PSL) stints.

One of them, Alex Hales, will be particularly keen to impress after his three-year absence from international cricket due to an off-field issue.

Pakistan, meanwhile, will look to shrug off the disappointment of losing to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final earlier this month.

Skipper Babar Azam's slump in form, and their overall batting approach in 20-overs cricket, have been major talking points and Pakistan will look to iron out the kinks during the course of the series.

England begin their Twenty20 World Cup campaign against Afghanistan in Perth on Oct. 22, a day before Pakistan's opener against arch-rivals India in Melbourne.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

