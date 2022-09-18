News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Umesh replaces Shami in India squad for Australia T20Is

Umesh replaces Shami in India squad for Australia T20Is

Source: PTI
September 18, 2022 13:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rishi Dhawan named Navdeep Saini's replacement in the India A squad.

Umesh Yadav

IMAGE: Fast bowler Umesh, who played the last of his seven T20Is in 2019 against Australia, was back in the scheme of things after recovering from a quadriceps injury he suffered during his county stint in England. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

The seasoned Umesh Yadav was drafted into the Indian team on Sunday as veteran seamer Mohammed Shami's replacement for the three-match T20I series against Australia.

Shami was ruled out of the rubber, starting Tuesday, late on Saturday night after he tested positive for COVID-19.

"Fast bowler Mohd. Shami will not be able to take part in the upcoming three-day Mastercard T20I series against Australia after testing positive for COVID-19. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umesh Yadav as his replacement," read a statement from the BCCI.

 

The Board also said that pacer Navdeep Saini has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match one-day series between India A and New Zealand A after sustaining a right groin injury on the first day of the ongoing Duleep Trophy semi-final match between North Zone and South Zone.

Rishi Dhawan has been named as Saini's replacement in the India A squad.

"He (Saini) is ruled out of the ongoing tournament and also from the upcoming three-match one-day series between India A and New Zealand A.

Saini will now head to the NCA for further management of his injury."

Umesh, who played the last of his seven T20Is in 2019 against Australia, was back in the scheme of things after recovering from a quadriceps injury he suffered during his county stint in England.

The 35-year-old Umesh's comeback is nothing short of a fairytale as his county stint with Middlesex was cut short by the quadriceps injury.

He had a terrific first leg in the 2022 IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders when he swung the ball at great pace.

For Middlesex, he impressed at the Royal London Cup in which he took 16 wickets in seven List A games, including a five-for and a four-wicket haul.

"Umesh was doing his rehab at the NCA after he came back and it was not a tear, so he has now recovered and is fit to play," a BCCI source had said.

India’s squad for Australia series: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

India A squad: Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson (Captain), KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Shabhaz Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Sen, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Rishi Dhawan, Raj Angad Bawa.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Bond named head coach of Mumbai Indians' UAE team
Bond named head coach of Mumbai Indians' UAE team
O'Brien ton helps Gujarat Giants beat India Capitals
O'Brien ton helps Gujarat Giants beat India Capitals
T20 WC: 'Jadeja's absence a massive loss for India'
T20 WC: 'Jadeja's absence a massive loss for India'
Cummins looking forward to this X-factor's Aus debut
Cummins looking forward to this X-factor's Aus debut
Modi's NCC card most sought after in gifts' auction
Modi's NCC card most sought after in gifts' auction
'KL Rahul probably got more ability than Kohli, Rohit'
'KL Rahul probably got more ability than Kohli, Rohit'
'Should have worked harder at dance'
'Should have worked harder at dance'

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

'KL Rahul probably got more ability than Kohli, Rohit'

'KL Rahul probably got more ability than Kohli, Rohit'

Ashwin turns 36 - Glance through his glittering career

Ashwin turns 36 - Glance through his glittering career

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances