Harshal Patel thanks Dravid, Rohit for being supportive

Harshal Patel thanks Dravid, Rohit for being supportive

By Rediff Cricket
September 19, 2022 08:41 IST
'They (India coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma) have been nothing but supportive. It does take a bit of pressure off you'

Harshal Patel

IMAGE: Harshal Patel is set to return for India after an injury layoff. Photograph: BCCI

Fit-again Harshal Patel is set to return for India after an injury layoff. The pacer, who was not able to be a part of India's Asia Cup squad is set to partner Jasprit Bumrah in India's preparatory campaign for the T20 World Cup, against defending champions Australia.

The 31-year-old is expected to play the big responsibility of the death overs specialist.

Patel credited head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma for being supportive and giving him clarity about his role in the team. He admitted that the support has helped take the pressure off him.

 

'They (India coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma) have been nothing but supportive. It does take a bit of pressure off you. Because sometimes people make foolish decisions when they’re returning to play. They’re either trying to do too much or trying to push too hard because they feel that their place is in danger or for whatever reason,' he was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

'But if you know for a fact that the team management will remember what you’ve done prior to getting injured, and those performances and contributions are not forgotten, then that gives you a sense of calm or comfort that once you go back into the team-obviously you will have to perform again and again and that goes for every single cricketer-you know that you will hold that place in the team,' he added.

Rediff Cricket
