News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How Neesham turned the semis New Zealand's way

How Neesham turned the semis New Zealand's way

November 11, 2021 09:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'We were right in the game probably until Jimmy Neesham came to the wicket, if not ahead of the game.'

James Neesham

IMAGE: All-rounder James Neesham hit Chris Jordan for two sixes and a boundary in a 23-run over to turn the match on its head and Daryl Mitchell, who made an unbeaten 72 off 47 balls, then guided New Zealand home. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

England captain Eoin Morgan was devastated by their loss in the semi-final of the Twenty20 World Cup and said Jimmy Neesham's blistering cameo tilted the see-saw contest in New Zealand's favour.

 

Put into bat, 2010 champions England posted a competitive 166-4 on a slow track at Abu Dhabi's Zayed Cricket Stadium.

They reduced New Zealand to 13/2 in the third over and appeared to maintain a slight upper hand until the 17th over of the New Zealand innings before Neesham exploded.

The all-rounder hit Chris Jordan for two sixes and a boundary in a 23-run over to turn the match on its head and Daryl Mitchell, adjudged man of the match for his unbeaten 72 off 47 balls, then guided New Zealand home.

"We're devastated. To be on the wrong side of a close game is not easy to take," Morgan said after the narrow loss.

"We were right in the game probably until Jimmy Neesham came to the wicket, if not ahead of the game."

On a pitch where England's star-studded batting lineup struggled to clear the ropes, Neesham belted three sixes in his audacious late-order assault.

"I think it was a very closely fought game right throughout. I thought Jimmy Neesham was probably the only guy that came out and was showing the ability to strike the ball cleanly from ball one," Morgan said.

"Hitting ability within our squad is quite strong, and the indication that the guys didn't feel like they could clear the ropes due to the nature of the pitch was a good indication that it wasn't coming on to the bat that well.

"I think that continued throughout the Black Caps' innings until he came to the crease."

Having lost opener Jason Roy to a torn calf, England promoted Jonny Bairstow to partner Jos Buttler at the top of the innings but the ploy did not pay off.

England were also without paceman Tymal Mills whose campaign was cut short by a thigh strain.

Asked if missing two key players cost England in the match, Morgan said: "I don't think you can put a measure on missing a player.

"I think the 11 guys that took the field today gave absolutely everything. I'm extremely proud of the performance that they put in.

"When you play really well, it doesn't always guarantee that you win games. Unfortunately we found ourselves on the wrong side of a really tight game today."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Happy I got job done,' says Mitchell as NZ make final
'Happy I got job done,' says Mitchell as NZ make final
PIX: Mitchell fires New Zealand to T20 World Cup final
PIX: Mitchell fires New Zealand to T20 World Cup final
Life In A Bubble: Why Team India Needs A Break
Life In A Bubble: Why Team India Needs A Break
New Zealand strongest team in all formats: Atherton
New Zealand strongest team in all formats: Atherton
How India's Top Models Unwind
How India's Top Models Unwind
Best DRESSED Star Kids
Best DRESSED Star Kids
Can the XUV 700 reclaim the top spot for Mahindra?
Can the XUV 700 reclaim the top spot for Mahindra?

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

More like this

New Zealand strongest team in all formats: Atherton

New Zealand strongest team in all formats: Atherton

How Mitchell, Neesham's new zeal destroyed England

How Mitchell, Neesham's new zeal destroyed England

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances