New Zealand are the strongest team in all formats, says Atherton

New Zealand are the strongest team in all formats, says Atherton

November 11, 2021 09:12 IST
IMAGE: New Zealand registered a dramatic five-wicket win over England as they entered their first T20 World Cup final on Wednesday. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

New Zealand have shown they are the strongest team across all formats of the game after reaching the final of the Twenty20 World Cup, former England captain Michael Atherton said.

 

Daryl Mitchell's unbeaten 72 and Jimmy Neesham's blistering cameo in Abu Dhabi led New Zealand to a dramatic five-wicket win over England as they entered their first T20 World Cup final on Wednesday.

The 'Black Caps' reached the final of the 50-overs World Cup in 2019 and beat India this year to win the inaugural World Test Championship title.

"They are an outstanding team, in all formats of the game really," Atherton told Sky Sports.

"Across formats, you would have to say they are the strongest team at the moment so congratulations to them, a fantastic achievement with limited resources in terms of personnel and money and things that we've often talked about."

New Zealand will face either Australia or Pakistan in Sunday's final in Dubai.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
