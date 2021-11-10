T20 World Cup PICS: England vs New Zealand

Images from the T20 World Cup semi-final between England and New Zealand, in Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Moeen Ali scored a superb 51 off 37 balls, including 3 fours and 2 sixes, to guide England to a healthy total against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup's first semi-final, in Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Fine batting by Moeen Ali and Dawid Malan helped England post 166 for 4 against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup, in Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday.

Scoring was slow and steady for much of England’s effort with the bat, with openers Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler steady but unspectacular through the powerplay, before Malan and Ali rebuilt the innings.

Some big hits late on from Liam Livingstone and Ali, who finished with 51 not out, helped England to a healthy total.

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first.

IMAGE: Dawid Malan scored 42 off 30 balls to prop England after they were reduced to 53-2 in the ninth over. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

England replaced the injured Jason Roy with Sam Billings, and Bairstow was promoted to the top of the order alongside Buttler.

The new opening pair negotiated the threat of early overs from Tim Southee and Trent Boult to build a platform during the Powerplay.

Scoring was slow and steady, with a boundary off the final delivery of the first two overs keeping the score ticking over. But 16 runs came off the fourth over as Buttler went after Boult in the first real sign of attacking intent.

Bairstow, who had looked lacking in fluency after his promotion to the top of the order, hinted at finding his touch in the fifth with a straight lofted drive off Southee.

But a shanked drive off Adam Milne’s first delivery was brilliantly caught by Kane Williamson and Bairstow was sent packing for 13 off 17.

IMAGE: Adam Milne celebrates the wicket of Jonathan Bairstow with teammates. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

That brought Dawid Malan to the crease, but the in-form Buttler fell shortly after the powerplay, caught in-front off Ish Sodhi in a huge blow to England’s chances.

New Zealand could have had another wicket in the bag but Malan was dropped by wicketkeeper Devon Conway.

Malan and Moeen Ali then helped rebuild after the loss of the openers, taking England to 78 for 2 after 11 overs.

Malan went on to lead England’s recovery through the middle overs, hitting 41 off 30 before bottom-edging a catch behind off Southee as he looked to race through the gears.

The Malan-Moeen partnership was was sent in by Eoin Morgan with the intention of targeting spin through the middle overs.

IMAGE: Ish Sodhi successfully appeals for leg before wicket against Jos Buttler. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

But New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson responded with some clever tactical bowling changes, using just one over of Mitchell Santner through the middle and going pace-heavy to keep the England pairing relatively tied down.

Needing a big finish to reach a competitive total, Ali and Liam Livingstone unleashed late on, with captain Morgan dropped off the final ball as England finished four down.

Livingstone’s 17 off 10 did the job for his side as a finisher, with Ali ending unbeaten on 51 off 37.