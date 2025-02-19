HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Bangladesh's Rana chases rhythm over pace

February 19, 2025 22:11 IST

'The team expected me to bowl fast and used me as an attacking option. I tried to repay the faith by sticking to my strengths and staying humble.'

Nahid Rana has the record for fastest bowler

IMAGE: Nahid Rana is inspired by international cricket. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Bangladesh Cricket Board/X

Eager to test his skills against the best in the game, young Bangladesh pace sensation Nahid Rana said his focus would be on rhythm and execution of his plans rather than speed as he prepares for the Champions Trophy, the first ICC event of his international career.

The 22-year-old Rana, who holds the record for the fastest delivery (152 kph) bowled by a Bangladesh cricketer, faces his first major challenge when his team takes on India in its campaign opener in Dubai on Thursday.

He will be up against the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

"I would rather concentrate on getting into the right rhythm and my release,” he told the ICC.

 

"I have learnt that looking after your body and staying fit is the key to bowling quick. If I feel good, then I know that the pace would be right.

"But then again, when you see or hear that the pace is around 150kph, that's a nice feeling,” added the talented pacer, who averages 145kph for most of his spells.

Bangladesh will play Pakistan and New Zealand in Rawalpindi in Group A.

Rana has fond memories of Rawalpindi, having taken the wickets of Babar Azam, Shan Masood and Saud Shakeel in three consecutive overs to help Bangladesh clinch a 2-0 series win last August.

"We played on pitches that were very good for batting and the margins for the fast bowlers were less. Despite that, we made the right adjustments and bowled exceptionally as a fast bowling group.

"The pitches could be even better for the Champions Trophy and we have to be focused on proper execution of our plans."

Rana has made a mark in his short career, having taken 20 wickets in six Tests and four scalps in three ODIs.

Ahead of his first ICC global event, Rana said, “The opportunity to play against the best cricketers in the world is the highest form of inspiration.

"I am enjoying every moment of international cricket. Things have happened very fast but I'm grateful for everything."

Having grown up playing taped tennis ball cricket in Rajshahi, Rana made an impressive Test debut, taking three wickets against Sri Lanka in March last year.

"It is never easy to adapt to international cricket but I was lucky in the sense that I got to play a good number of first-class matches before my debut.

"I feel that is the best thing that could have happened as you get exposed to all sorts of different situations and conditions. But international cricket is a totally different level altogether."

Rana, who honed his skills on the streets of the Chapainawabganj district which borders India, has taken 83 wickets in 21 first class games.

"I learned every day on and off the field, from fitness to how to take care of the body, the diet, understanding and executing plans, learning from the coaches and the more experienced players.

"The team expected me to bowl fast and used me as an attacking option. I tried to repay the faith by sticking to my strengths and staying humble."

