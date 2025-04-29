'How low can you stoop?': Dhawan slams Afridi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan slammed ex-Pakistan spinner Shahid Afridi for his controversial comments on the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people on April 22.



Afridi blamed the Indian Army for the terror attack in Pahalgam and asked India to provide proof of Pakistan's involvement.



"Even if a cracker bursts in India, they blame it on Pakistan. You have an 8 lakh-strong army in Kashmir, yet this happened. This means you are useless, not being able to provide security to people," Afridi told Samaa TV.



Dhawan didn't hold back as he lashed out at Afridi for his reckless comments.



'Kargil mein bhi haraya tha, already itna gire hue ho aur kitna giroge, bewajah comments pass karne se acha hai apne desh ki taraqqi mai dimag lagao @SAfridiOfficial.



Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria also condemned Afridi, accusing him of extremist views and personal disrespect.

"He has consistently aligned himself with extremist views. In my opinion, he should not be given a platform on Indian television or within the country. Additionally, he tried to persuade me to convert to Islam and declined to share a meal with me, which I found deeply disrespectful," he said.