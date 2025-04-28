HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » India blocks Shoaib Akhtar, Basit Ali's YouTube channels

India blocks Shoaib Akhtar, Basit Ali's YouTube channels

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 28, 2025 15:06 IST

x

Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan cricketers Shoaib Akhtar and Basit Ali's Youtube channels have been blocked in India following "an order from the government related to national security or public order" in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack.

IMAGE: Several Pakistani channels after the April 22 terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were gunned down. Photograph: Shoaib Akhtar/X

The Indian government has withheld several Pakistani channels after the April 22 terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were gunned down.

The move follows recommendations from the Ministry of Home Affairs in which it said that the Pakistani YouTube channels were "disseminating provocative and communally sensitive content, false and misleading narratives and misinformation against India, its Army and security agencies".

 

Dawn News, Irshad Bhatti, SAMAA TV, ARY NEWS, BOL NEWS, Raftar, The Pakistan Reference, Geo News, Samaa Sports, GNN, Uzair Cricket, Umar Cheema Exclusive, Asma Shirazi, Muneeb Farooq, SUNO News and Razi Naama are the other Pakistani channels banned in India.

Following the order, the channels have been withheld by Youtube.

"This content is currently unavailable in this country because of an order from the government related to national security or public order," stated a Youtube message on logging into the channels.

Akhtar, a former pacer of repute, is a popular figure among Indian fans for his in-depth and often humorous analysis of international cricket issues.

Basit, a former Pakistan coach, runs similar content on his channel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Top 8 Auspicious Dates For Your Big Fat Indian Wedding

webstory image 2

10 Times Actors Played Kashmiris

webstory image 3

8 Movies That Were Filmed In Pahalgam

VIDEOS

'Yeh humara Kashmir hai': Atul Kulkarni reaches Pahalgam days after attack to give terrorists a message7:38

'Yeh humara Kashmir hai': Atul Kulkarni reaches Pahalgam...

Tourists return to Pahalgam days after terror strike killed 262:08

Tourists return to Pahalgam days after terror strike...

Farmers harvest crops early amid Indo-Pak tensions after Pahalgam attack2:43

Farmers harvest crops early amid Indo-Pak tensions after...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD