Home  » News » 'Would rather die than return': Pakistani wives of ex-militants

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 28, 2025 22:03 IST

Pakistani wives of former militants rehabilitated Bandipora have asserted they would rather die than return to their old country.

IMAGE: People protest over the Pahalgam terror attack near Jama Masjid, Patkapur in Kanpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Pakistani women, who had come to Kashmir under the 2010 rehabilitation policy for former ultras, have pleaded the government to allow them to stay or send them in 'body bags'.

Alyza Rafiq, married to an ex-militant, came to Kashmir in 2013 under the then-chief minister Omar Abdullah's policy that enabled the rehabilitation of ultras who had gone to Pakistan or Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir for arms training, but abjured violence and wanted to return to the valley.

 

Living at present in this north Kashmir district, Rafiq said police have told her to leave the country.

"We have been asked to leave the country. I have three children. They have told me to leave my youngest daughter here. She is little, how can I leave her here!" Rafiq told PTI.

"How can I leave my husband here. I have built a house here. We came here because of the government's policy -- What have we done? What is our fault in this? We have election card, Aadhar card. I have voted in elections," she said.

With tears rolling down her cheeks, Rafiqa appealed to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to let them live in Kashmir -- her home for the last 12 years.

"I appeal to the Governor sahib, please do not be cruel to us. We have not committed any sin. Please let us live here. If not, then kill us and send our bodies across the border," she said.

Zahida Begum, another such Pakistani woman, said she wants to live in peace, in Kashmir.

"Police have asked me to leave. I do not want to go back. I have two daughters, Maryam and Aamna. My son, Faizan, is 10 and they are telling me to keep him here. I do not want to go back, please forgive me. I want to live here," she said.

Begum showed up her domicile certificate, Aadhar, election card, and ration card, which she said were issued by the government.

"It will ruin the lives of my children. I have been living here for 15 years, I have lived a good life and I want to live in peace. Even my children do not want to go back," she said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
