'Central govt should take big steps against terrorists'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
April 28, 2025 20:58 IST

Former India captain and Hockey India chief Dillp Tirkey

IMAGE: Former India captain and Hockey India chief Dillp Tirkey. Photograph: BCCI

Hockey India (HI) President Dilip Tirkey has condemned the recent terror attack which took place in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and requested the Centre to take the "strictest action" against the terrorists.

"Central govt should take big steps against terrorists. 26 innocent Indians were killed...we are all in pain...in the future, such incidents must not happen. J&K is a very beautiful place...a lot of people go there...I request the Government of India to take the strictest action against those terrorists..." Tirkey said while speaking to ANI on Sunday.

 

The tribute came in the wake of one of the deadliest attacks in Kashmir since 2019.

On Tuesday, April 22, terrorists attacked tourists at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, and leaving several others injured.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the nation and the international community.

Following the attack, India has taken strong diplomatic steps against Pakistan, holding it responsible for continuing support to cross-border terrorism. Global leaders have also condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the terror attack, assuring that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
