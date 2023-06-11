Boland dismisses Kohli; leaves Anushka shell-shocked

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma's reaction mirrored that of all the spectators and fans watching from home.

India's aspirations in the fourth innings of the World Test Championship final suffered a severe setback when Virat Kohli nicked a wide delivery from Scott Boland, resulting in an extraordinary diving catch by Steve Smith at slip.

The dismissal dealt a significant blow to India's pursuit of a historic victory at the Oval, as they were chasing a formidable target of 444 runs.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli walks after losing his wicket. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Kohli, after playing defensively for a substantial portion of the opening half an hour of the session, decided to launch an attacking shot at Boland's wide delivery. Unfortunately, his expansive drive only resulted in a thick edge. Smith showcased his exceptional catching skills by completing a sharp catch in the slip cordon, sending Kohli back to the pavilion for 49 runs.

Moments after Kohli's dismissal, the cameras turned to his wife, Anushka Sharma, who was seated in the crowd. Her expression conveyed a mix of shock and confusion at the loss of such an important wicket on a crucial day of play.

In many ways, Anushka's reaction mirrored that of all the spectators and fans watching from home, as it became apparent that India faced an uphill battle with their most prolific Test batsman no longer at the crease.