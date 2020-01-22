How Jemimah is working towards T20 WC success

Source:

IMAGE: 19-year-old Jemimah Rodrigues will be playing her first World Cup. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

To make up for "lack of strength", India opener Jemimah Rodrigues is working on increasing her bat speed, which, she hopes, will aid her in hitting big shots in the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup.

"I'm working more on my back foot, developing my back foot more and trying to increase my bat speed. Because looking at my size, you can make out I don't have that much strength to hit the sixes ... but I've been working on that for quite some time," said 19-year-old in a Road To The T20 World Cup podcast.

Since making her international debut in 2018, she has consistently put in commendable performances to establish herself as a key member of the team.

India take on defending champions Australia in the opening game of the tournament in Sydney on February 21.

"I think when it comes to Australia, you got to be the best or you can't play. That's the kind of team they are. My favourite team to play against is also Australia. It's more of a mind game than just skills (when you play against them)," Jemimah said.

Ahead of the World Cup, India are playing a tri-nation meet also featuring hosts Australia and England from January 31.

"Aussies are naturally dominating and if you hold back a bit, they will sit on your head and not let you come up. So, if you want to face them or do well against them, you got to bring your best game. You got to raise your standards," she said.

The Indian is expecting good support for the Indian team in Australia, which will help boost the side's confidence.

"Wherever we go we get Indian followers and supporters so we never feel away from home. We will be expecting a lot of crowd and that will be a boost for us.

"We get pumped up when we see them cheering for us. It's a different energy that comes out. There is a different kind of positivity to it."

Jemimah, who will be playing her first World Cup, is looking forward to play in the final of the tournament.

"As a young kid I have always dreamed about playing the World Cup and not just playing, but doing well. And that too in packed stadiums. And this hasn't happened to me so far, I wasn't there in the 2017 World Cup.

"I can't put it in words, how important it will be for me to be a part of the Indian team that plays in a World Cup final. It's quite exciting. I'm really looking forward to it," she said.