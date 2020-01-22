News
Bring back the Cup: Rohit to U 19 team

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
January 22, 2020 16:21 IST

Team India

IMAGE: India are already through to the quarterfinals with convincing wins over Sri Lanka and Japan. Photograph: Cricket World Cup/Twitter

Senior opener Rohit Sharma, on Wednesday, hoped the Indian team retains the U-19 World Cup trophy having started its title defence in style.

 

Defending champions India are already through to the quarterfinals of the mega-event with convincing wins over Sri Lanka and Japan in their first two outings.

"Best wishes to the under-19 cricket team in South Africa. They are already off to a great start, hope they can defend the title and bring it back," Rohit tweeted after arriving here for a gruelling six-week tour of New Zealand.

Led by Priyam Garg, India qualified for the U-19 World Cup Super League quarter-finals after a 10-wicket victory over Japan in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

The four-time champions will next take on New Zealand on Friday.

India won the last U-19 World Cup in 2018 under the captaincy of Prithvi Shaw, who has already represented the senior team in Test cricket. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
