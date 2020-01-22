News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India 'A' beat New Zealand 'A', Shaw shines again

India 'A' beat New Zealand 'A', Shaw shines again

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
January 22, 2020 10:58 IST

Prithivi Shaw

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw of India 'A' celebrates. Photograph: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

Prithvi Shaw flourished yet again as India 'A' notched up a convincing five-wicket victory over New Zealand 'A' in the first unofficial ODI, in Lincoln, on Wednesday.

A day after being picked as the injured Shikhar Dhawan's replacement in India's ODI squad for the assignments against New Zealand's senior team, Shaw smashed 48 off 35 balls to lay the foundation for the visiting team's chase.

 

Wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, who replaced Dhawn in India's T20 squad, blazed away to a 21-ball 39, while Suryakumar Yadav hammered 35 off a mere 19 deliveries.

Chasing 231 after opting to field, India completed the task with more than 20 overs to spare at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval.

With the ball, Mohammed Siraj was the most successful bowler for India 'A', picking up three wickets for 33 runs in 6.3 overs, while there were two wickets apiece for Khaleel Ahmed and Axar Patel.

The second and third unofficial ODIs will be played in Christchurch on Friday and Sunday respectively.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Why Hardik was not considered for NZ Tour

Why Hardik was not considered for NZ Tour

Double injury blow for India ahead of New Zealand tour

Double injury blow for India ahead of New Zealand tour

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use