Joy, finally, for SRK, Juhi

April 29, 2019 10:27 IST

IMAGE: KKR co-owners Shah Rukh Khan, right, and Juhi Chawla. All Photographs: BCCI

It was relief more than joy for Co-owners Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla as Kolkata Knight Riders finally ende their losing run at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 28, 2019.

KKR snapped their six-match losing streak with a 34 run win over the Mumbai Indians in a high-scoring IPL encounter in Kolkata.

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan blows a kiss to fans at the Eden Gardens while Juhi Chawla smiles on.

The win kept KKR's hopes alive of making it to the play-offs. KKR are 5th with 10 points from 12 games. Mumbai are in 3rd with 14 points from 12 games.

IMAGE: SRK celebrates KKR's real hero with the bat this season -- Andre Russell.

KKR must win both its next games and also need other results to go their way. Mumbai, on the other hand, are comfortably placed and could progress with one win from their last two games.

Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, who have 16 points from 12 games each, have already sealed their spots in the play-offs.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians Owner Nita Ambani.

Andre Russell was once KKR's hero as he smashed a brilliant 80 not out from just 40 balls, that powered the hosts to a huge 232/2, the highest score in this year's IPL.

IMAGE: KKR Co-owner Shah Rukh Khan acknowledges the fans after the game -- KKR's last match at the Eden Gardens this year.

In reply, Hardik Pandya matched Russell stroke for stroke as he reignited MI's hopes with a breathtaking 91 off 34 balls, but KKR bowlers held their nerve at the end to restrict Mumbai to 198/7.

IMAGE: Andre Russell with his wife Jassym Lora after the game.

More entertainment is in store when the two teams clash again, in the final league match of the tournament, in Mumbai on Sunday, May 5.