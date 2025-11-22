How India pegged back Proteas in final session

'It (the pitch) wasn't free-flowing. You felt comfortable, but the scoreboard wasn't going anywhere.'

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj of India celebrates the wicket of Tony de Zorzi on Day 1 of the 2nd Test in Guwahati on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Kuldeep Yadav (3/48) led India's fightback as South Africa lost four wickets in the final session to slip to 247 for six at stumps on Day One of the second Test in Guwahati on Saturday.

After Ravindra Jadeja had South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma caught at mid-off by Yashasvi Jaiswal in the final session, Kuldeep snaffled two key wickets in Tristan Stubbs (49) and Wiaan Mulder (13) to peg back the visitors.

At stumps, Senuran Muthusamy was unbeaten on 25 with new batter Kyle Verreynne at the other end as Mohammed Siraj had Tony de Zorzi (28) caught behind.

South Africa lost four wickets for the addition of 91 runs in the last session of play to be pegged back after batting stoically through the day.

"A bit disappointing in the end there," Stubbs told the official broadcasters.

"I think all of us in the top six got in and no one’s really made that big one.

"It (the pitch) wasn't free-flowing. You felt comfortable, but the scoreboard wasn't going anywhere."

IMAGE: Temba Bavuma batted comfortably for his 41 before holing out to Yashasvi Jaiswal at mid-off, off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja. Photograph: BCCI

Earlier, South Africa lost Ryan Rickleton but skipper Temba Bavuma looked in fine form as the visitors reached 156 for two at lunch on the opening day of the second and final Test.

Rickleton, who combined in an 82-run opening stand with Aiden Markram (38), fell to spinner Kuldeep Yadav but it was largely a second successive session of much toil with little reward for the home attack.

IMAGE: Tristan Stubbs scored a patient 49. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Bavuma, who scored the only half-century in the opening Test in Kolkata, was batting on 36 at the lunch break with Tristan Stubbs on 32 also looking comfortable at the other end.

Due to the early sunrise and fast-fading light in northeast India, the normal refreshment order has been flipped for the match, scheduling the tea break ahead of lunch in the first-ever test match at Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

IMAGE: Opener Ryan Rickelton bats en route his painstaking 35. Photograph: BCCI

Having won the series opener inside three days on a spinning track in Kolkata, Bavuma elected to bat on a pitch that had a fair amount of grass coverage and no cracks from where the ball could kick up.

Markram (38) got a reprieve on four when Jasprit Bumrah drew an edge but KL Rahul floored the catch at slip.

India's stand-in captain Rishabh Pant, leading the side in the absence of injured skipper Shubman Gill, introduced spin in the 14th over but Washington Sundar was unable to make an immediate impact.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav celebrates with his India teammates after dismissing Wiaan Mulder. He finished the day with three wickets. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep joined Sundar from the other end but the openers would still not be separated.

Pant then brought back Bumrah for one final over before the tea break and the decision paid off, Markram's thick inside edge sending the ball crashing into his stumps.

Rickleton (35) could not press on after the tea break and fell caught behind to Kuldeep.

But Bavuma was compact in his defence, while Stubbs used his feet well against the Indian spinners in their 74-run stand for the unbroken third wicket.