How India bounced back in second T20I

February 08, 2019 16:20 IST

'Very pleased to see how we bowled, and we were quite clinical with the bat as well.'

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma hit a quickfire half-century to guide India to a seven-wicket victory. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

India bounced back with a clinical performance in the second T20 International against New Zealand and stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma said it was a result of quickly learning from their mistakes.

India suffered their biggest ever defeat in T20s in terms of runs at Wellington on Wednesday but the visitors went to the second game with the same team.



The captain led from the front, scoring 50 off 29 balls to ensure a seven-wicket win for India, their first in a T20 International on New Zealand soil.



"Very pleased to see how we bowled, and we were quite clinical with the bat as well. We have quality in our side, but we executed our plans better today, after learning from our mistakes," said Rohit after the second match in Auckland, on Friday.



"It's important to understand the mistakes that we made - it's been a long tour for everyone. So we didn't want to put a lot of pressure on the boys, just go in there with a clear mind."



The series decider will be played at Hamilton on Sunday.



"It's going to be a cracker of a game in the 3rd T20I, but nothing to take away from New Zealand, they're still a quality side," Rohit said.



New Zealand posted 158 for the loss of eight wickets and skipper Kane Williamson felt his team could have done better with the bat.



"It was slightly more tricky to bat (here), but 20 more runs at the death would have been better. It wasn't a 180-200 wicket for sure, but the opening partnership from India just took it away," said Williamson.



"It's important that as a side we are aware of the good bits we have done and put that into practice every time we come out to bat. Today it wasn't our day to be honest," he added.