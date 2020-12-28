News
Giggly Pant gets Wade's goat

Giggly Pant gets Wade's goat

By Rediff Cricket
December 28, 2020 14:36 IST
Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Matthew Wade could be heard taunting Rishabh Pant about his weight. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
 

Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant and Australian opener Matthew Wade engaged in verbal battle on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test at the MCG on Monday.

As the 16th over neared its end, Wade could be heard taunting Pant about his weight, saying, 'You're 25 kilos overweight. Are you 20 kilos, 25 or 30 kilos overweight?'

As Wade was pushed by the Indian bowling attack, Pant chirped on behind the stumps, which irked the Aussie.

As Pant could be heard cheering on Jasprit Bumrah, Wade waded into battle with 'Looking at yourself on the big screen!'

Speaking to Fox Sports during the tea break, Wade wondered what was so funny during the proceedings that Pant was giggling constantly behind the wickets.

Rishabh Pant

'He just laughs all the time. He doesn't really say much, he's just always laughing at you. I don't know what's so funny, it must be my batting,' Wade said.

On field banter with the Aussies is not something new for Pant. On India's last tour a couple of years ago, Pant was involved in verbal jousts with his counterpart Tim Paine.

Rediff Cricket
