Umesh suffers injury, hobbles off field

Umesh suffers injury, hobbles off field

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
December 28, 2020 09:52 IST
Umesh Yadav

IMAGE: Umesh Yadav leaves the field with injury during day three of the second Test match in Melbourne, on Monday. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

India fast bowler Umesh Yadav hobbled off the field after suffering an injury during the third day of the second Test against Australia, in Melbourne, on Monday.

 

Umesh, 33, seemed to have injured his knee while bowling his fourth over which was the eighth of the Australian second innings. He had dismissed opener Joe Burns with a peach of a delivery in only his second over earlier.

In the middle of a fine spell, the bowler seemed to be in pain and called for attention immediately, after which he limped back to the dressing room.

Debutant pacer Mohammed Siraj completed the eighth over.

India are already missing the services of seasoned pacers Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma and the latest injury would add to the visiting team's woes in the four-match Test series.

With updates awaited on Umesh's injury, India's decision to play five bowlers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will help their cause.

Having bowled out Australia for 195 in their first innings, India replied with 326 to take a substantial lead of 131 runs.  

India trail the series 0-1 after their loss in the opener in Adelaide.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
What an 'incredible performance' by Rahane
'Test match batting is about swallowing your ego'
MCG on standby to host Sydney third Test
Trump finally signs $900 bn Covid relief bill
Kids will have to wait for a COVID-19 vaccine
1% GST in cash: FinMin clarifies on why it was needed
Like Shahid's rugged look?
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

PICS: Australia vs India Second Test, Day 3

Tendulkar on why Shaw has struggled in Tests

