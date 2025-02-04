'How I Bowled Kohli!'

IMAGE: Himanshu Sangwan with Virat Kohli during the Ranji Trophy match in Delhi. Photograph: Himanshu Sangwan/Instagram

Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan has become the talk of the town in domestic cricket after a dream delivery which spoiled Virat Kohli's much-anticipated homecoming.



The 29-year-old seamer grabbed the headlines after he dismissed Kohli for just 15 in his first domestic match for Delhi in 12 years.



Kohli's struggles in red-ball cricket continued as he was bowled through the gate by a stunning inswinger which sneaked between bat and pad.



Sangwan revealed how when the entire world adviced him to bowl in the channel outside the off-stump to Kohli, he did the exact opposite by castling his stumps with the inswinger.



'Every team member told me that they thought I would dismiss Virat Kohli, The bus in which we were travelling, even the bus driver told me that you know that you need to bowl at the fourth-fifth stump line to Virat Kohli, and then he will get out,' the pacer told the Hindustan Times newspaper.

'I had self-belief. I just wanted to focus on my own strengths rather than someone else's weaknesses. I bowled to my strengths and ended up getting the wicket.'

IMAGE: Himanshu Sangwan celebrates Kohli's wicket. Photograph: Himanshu Sangwan/Instagram

'There was no specific plan for Virat Kohli in general. The coaches told us that the players from Delhi like to play attacking cricket. They are all stroke players. We were told to bowl a disciplined line.'



Sangwan, who has played 24 first class matches since his debut in December 2019, was delighted when his memorable moment was made even sweeter when Kohli acknowledged his effort and signed the wicket ball.

'When our innings ended, I was going to the dressing room and Virat Kohli was coming to the field. Ayush Badoni and Virat were there. Virat Bhaiya himself shook hands with me and said, "Very well bowled". He told me that I was bowling well.

'I then told him I wanted to take a picture with him during the lunch break. I went to Delhi's dressing room. I took the same ball with which I got him out. He even asked me whether it was the same ball. He then said jokingly, "Oh teri ki. Maza aa gaya tujhe toh' (You seemed to have enjoyed my wicket)".'