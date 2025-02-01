HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Fans breach security at Kotla to meet King Kohli

Source: PTI
February 01, 2025 14:08 IST

More than 12,000 fans turned up at Arun Jaitley Stadium to watch Virat Kohli play in the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Railways

IMAGE: Over 12,000 fans turned up at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi to watch Virat Kohli play in the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Railways on Saturday. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Screengrab via BCCI Domestic/X

There was a major security lapse at the Ferozshah Kotla ground in New Delhi on Saturday as fans barged into the field of play on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Railways to get near batting star Virat Kohli.

It is normal for fans to breach security in a desperate attempt to be up and close to their cricketing heroes, but those scenes are usually reserved for international games.

 

However, Kohli's return to Ranji Trophy after 13 years has turned the country's attention towards the first-class game which would have been otherwise played in front of empty stands.

A heavy security cordon around the field of play was breached when three fans hoodwinked a group of more than 20 guards to make their way into the middle.

The private security force was caught-off guard but got hold of the overzealous Kohli fans just in time to ensure no harm was done.

Kohli was fielding at cover when the incident took place in the penultimate over before lunch.

The DDCA closed the Bishan Bedi stand, which was open for public on the first two days, on Saturday.

This was done after around 500 fans stood perilously close to the grille separating the stand and the dressing room where Kohli was sitting after being dismissed for six runs off 15 balls.

On Day 1, a fan got close enough to touch Kohli's feet, the Indian superstar requesting security officials to go easy on the intruder.

As many as 12,000 spectators turned up on the opening day to see Kohli in flesh and blood. He only got to bat on Day 2.

Pacer Himanshu Sangwan took the prized wicket of the former India captain, uprooting his off-stump.

Source: PTI
England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

