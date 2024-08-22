News
Sri Lanka debutant Rathnayake creates history!

Sri Lanka debutant Rathnayake creates history!

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 22, 2024 09:12 IST
IMAGE: Sri Lankan Milan Rathnayake scored a brilliant 72 from 135 balls for the best score by any batter at No. 9 on Test debut. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Sri Lanka's debutant Milan Rathnayake broke a 41-year-old record -- registering the highest score by a No 9 on debut, during Day 1 of the first Test against England at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Rathnayake scored a brilliant 72 from 135 balls for the best score by any batter at No. 9 on Test debut, surpassing the previous highest of 71 by India's Balwinder Sandhu against Pakistan in Hyderabad in 1983.

Coming into bat with Sri Lanka struggling 113/7, Rathnayake's knock rallied Sri Lanka to a competitive total of 236 in their first innings.

He put on a vital stand of 63 for the eighth wicket with skipper Dhananjaya de Silva, who stroked 74 to rescue the visitors.

 

England pacers Chris Woakes (3/32) and Gus Atkinson (2/48) had ripped through the Sri Lankan top-order to leave them struggling on 80/5 at lunch.

REDIFF CRICKET
1st Test: Bowlers put England in control on Day 1
SKY Enjoys 'English Summer'
'This Is The Age Where He Has To Bowl'
'Bumrah is even better than before'
We Haven't Seen This In 39 Years!
Olympic champ Duplantis soars to Diamond League win
Thar ROXX Launch: A Night to Remember

Paris Olympics 2024

Fans Livid At Babar Azam's Duck

Australia deserved to win ODI World Cup final: Dravid

