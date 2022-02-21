How captain Rohit, coach Rahul helped 'nervous' Avesh

IMAGE: Pace bowler Avesh Khan went wicketless while conceding 42 runs in his four overs in his debut match for India, in the third T20 International against West Indies on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Pace bowler Avesh Khan said backing from captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid helped him get over the nerves in his debut match for India, in the third T20 International against West Indies on Sunday.

"I felt really good. Every player dreams about playing for the country and that came true for me. I enjoyed the match, we won the game so overall it was a good feeling. I will try to excel as much as I can for the country. It was my debut, I was obviously a little nervous. Rohit (Sharma) bhai backed me, Rahul (Dravid) Sir told me to enjoy the game. We defeated West Indies in both ODI and T20I series, so it is a great feeling," Avesh told teammate Venkatesh Iyer in a video posted on bcci.tv.



India continued their winning run as they beat the West Indies by 17 runs to complete a 3-0 series clean sweep, having earlier won the ODI series with the same margin. Avesh went wicketless while conceding 42 runs in his four overs.



"I am trying to do the role assigned to me by the management. I am trying to finish the innings off. It is an asset for every captain if he can get two overs out of someone," he added.



Avesh was presented his India cap by senior pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar ahead of the start of the match.