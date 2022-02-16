How British rapper inspired this Australian cricketer

IMAGE: Australia’s Ashton Agar warms up. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Australia all-rounder Ashton Agar has vowed to overcome self-doubt and focus on the joy of cricket after finding his inspiration in an unusual place - a concert by south London rapper Loyle Carner.

Agar is aiming to return to Test cricket for the first time since September 2017 after the 28-year-old was named in Australia's squad for the three-Test tour of Pakistan next month.

Agar, who played a key role in Tuesday's Twenty20 win over Sri Lanka, said rapper Carner's fearlessness on stage at a Perth concert motivated the Australian to do the same on the cricket field.

"He was owning the stage and it was beautiful. I thought, 'This is so cool, he just has such great presence,' and we're all there to watch him," Agar told reporters on Wednesday.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Loyle Carner

"I was thinking to myself 'Oh God, I'd love to do that'. But at that moment I kind of realised I actually have the chance to do this all the time – every time I get to play cricket."

Agar has played four Tests for Australia, scoring 195 runs and picking up nine wickets. He remains confident of redefining his Test career if given a chance during the Pakistan series.

"It's easier said than done, (but) it's something you need to practice – being brave and just going for it, and being open to what might happen," Agar added.

"If I were to take the conservative route and just try to survive in this game I think it would be a bit of a miserable existence. It's much nicer to try and thrive than survive."