News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How British rapper inspired this Australian cricketer

How British rapper inspired this Australian cricketer

February 16, 2022 13:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ashton Agar

IMAGE: Australia’s Ashton Agar warms up. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Australia all-rounder Ashton Agar has vowed to overcome self-doubt and focus on the joy of cricket after finding his inspiration in an unusual place - a concert by south London rapper Loyle Carner.

 

Agar is aiming to return to Test cricket for the first time since September 2017 after the 28-year-old was named in Australia's squad for the three-Test tour of Pakistan next month.

Agar, who played a key role in Tuesday's Twenty20 win over Sri Lanka, said rapper Carner's fearlessness on stage at a Perth concert motivated the Australian to do the same on the cricket field.

"He was owning the stage and it was beautiful. I thought, 'This is so cool, he just has such great presence,' and we're all there to watch him," Agar told reporters on Wednesday.

Loyle Carner

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Loyle Carner

"I was thinking to myself 'Oh God, I'd love to do that'. But at that moment I kind of realised I actually have the chance to do this all the time – every time I get to play cricket."

Agar has played four Tests for Australia, scoring 195 runs and picking up nine wickets. He remains confident of redefining his Test career if given a chance during the Pakistan series.

"It's easier said than done, (but) it's something you need to practice – being brave and just going for it, and being open to what might happen," Agar added.

"If I were to take the conservative route and just try to survive in this game I think it would be a bit of a miserable existence. It's much nicer to try and thrive than survive."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Some play till 40: Pathan baffled as Raina goes unsold
Some play till 40: Pathan baffled as Raina goes unsold
Why 'Boycott CSK' is trending
Why 'Boycott CSK' is trending
Seen Rahul, Bumrah's Mushy V-Day Pix?
Seen Rahul, Bumrah's Mushy V-Day Pix?
Man tries to enter NSA Ajit Doval's residence
Man tries to enter NSA Ajit Doval's residence
Recipe: Easy Strawberry Trifle
Recipe: Easy Strawberry Trifle
When Priyanka Campaigned For Sidhu
When Priyanka Campaigned For Sidhu
Biden warns Russia of 'decisive response' in Ukraine
Biden warns Russia of 'decisive response' in Ukraine

West Indies tour of India

West Indies tour of India

More like this

IPL: How Do The Players Get Paid?

IPL: How Do The Players Get Paid?

Leave Kohli alone; he is in a very good space: Rohit

Leave Kohli alone; he is in a very good space: Rohit

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances