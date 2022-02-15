Leave Kohli alone; he is in a very good space: Rohit

IMAGE: India captain Rohit Sharma with Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

In no mood to talk about the prolonged lean patch that Virat Kohli is enduring, India captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday said "everything will fall in place" if the chatter around him stops.

"I think it starts from you guys (media)," the skipper was curt in his first response when a query on Kohli's lack of big scores cropped up ahead of the T20 series against the West Indies starting in Kolkata on Wednesday.



"If you guys (media) can keep quiet for a while, everything will be alright. If talking from your side stops, everything will be taken care of," the skipper came in support of his predecessor.



Rohit said Kohli is not under any pressure and will come good soon.



"He is in a very good space and he has been part of international team for more than a decade. He has spent so much time in international cricket that he knows how to handle pressure situations," Rohit said, not amused at repeated queries on Kohli's form.



"So I think everything starts from you guys. If you guys can keep it quiet for a bit everything will fall in place," he added.



Talking about Hardik Pandya who is not a part of the squad for the West Indies series, Rohit said: "Hardik Pandya is an important player, he brings three skills to the table. We have not had a discussion on whether he can play as pure batter or not. It is about everyone being available. Since the T20 World Cup, we have had injuries. The important thing is to get everyone available, once they are available, we will look at the second step."



"The door is open for everyone, we do not make decisions quickly, we want to go with the right combination because, in Australia, you will get different conditions. You will require different skillsets there, we want to prepare accordingly and we want to cover all the bases," he added.