Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why 'Boycott CSK' is trending

Why 'Boycott CSK' is trending

By Rediff Cricket
February 15, 2022 08:19 IST
CSK

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings fans are angry that CSK bought Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana. Photograph: BCCI
 

Twitter has been abuzz about a hashtag that calls for boycotting four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings. #Boycott_ChennaiSuperKings was one of the top trends on the social media platform in India.

It all started a day after the IPL 2022 mega auction wherein Maheesh Theekshana, a rising off-spinner from Sri Lanka, was picked up by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 70 lakh (Rs 7 million).

What irked CSK fans is that Theekshana is of Sinhalese origin.

Sinhalese soldiers are accused of having committed war crimes against Sri Lankan Tamils during the military action against the LTTE in May 2009.

