How Bangladesh's pacers crushed Afghanistan's dreams

We executed our plans really well, especially pacers: Shakib

IMAGE: Bangladesh bowled Afghanistan out for 245 in 44.3 overs for a big win. Photograph: BCB/X (formerly Twitter)

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan on Sunday said his players, especially the pacers, executed their game plan well in their 89-run win over Afghanistan in the Asia Cup in Lahore.

Bangladesh posted 334 for 5 in their allotted 50 overs after opting to bat with Najmul Hossain Shanto (104) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (112) hitting centuries and then bowled Afghanistan out for 245 in 44.3 overs for a big win.

"We executed our plans really well, the fast bowlers especially bowled their heart out. This wasn't an easy wicket to bowl on," Shakib said at the post-match presentation.

"We played very well all-round. It wasn't easy for the fielders to play 50 overs and come and bat, so we were really lucky to win the toss."

With the win, Bangladesh remained in contention for Super Four stage.

On the promotion of Mehidy to the opener's slot, Shakib said, "He got his chance up the order and proved himself, we always knew he had the ability."

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi said he thought the target of 335 was chaseable.

"The outfield was quick and the target was chaseable, but we lost wickets. Their bowlers were good in the beginning, and our run rate was really low, that's why we couldn't win," he said.

"We need to improve in all the departments. Today our bowling was not good enough, neither was our fielding."

Player-of-the-match Mehidy said, "It was an excellent wicket, the ball was coming on easy so I just tried to strike through the line. It was an excellent partnership with Shanto."