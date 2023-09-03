Bumrah to miss Nepal tie for a special reason

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Jasprit Bumrah/Instagram

In a surprising turn of events, India's cricket captain, Rohit Sharma, will be without the services of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah in their match against Nepal during the Asia Cup 2023 clash on Monday.

Bumrah, the pace spearhead of the Indian cricket team, has made the difficult decision to return home while the continental tournament in Sri Lanka is still ongoing. The reason behind his departure is a heartfelt one – he wants to be by his wife's side as they eagerly await the arrival of their first child.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) accepted Bumrah's request to prioritise this important personal moment, and as a result, Bumrah flew back to Mumbai.

Importantly, there are no concerns regarding his fitness, and his absence is solely due to personal reasons.

This absence comes just as Bumrah was regaining his stride in international cricket after a lengthy injury layoff. He notably took charge of the Indian side in the absence of Rohit Sharma during the Ireland series, showcasing his leadership qualities.

The 29-year-old pacer will make a triumphant return to Team India's squad for the highly anticipated Super Four stage of the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. Until then, India will have to rally their resources in Bumrah's absence for the upcoming clash against Nepal.