News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Bumrah to miss Nepal tie for a special reason

Bumrah to miss Nepal tie for a special reason

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 03, 2023 22:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jasprit Bumrah

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Jasprit Bumrah/Instagram

In a surprising turn of events, India's cricket captain, Rohit Sharma, will be without the services of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah in their match against Nepal during the Asia Cup 2023 clash on Monday.

Bumrah, the pace spearhead of the Indian cricket team, has made the difficult decision to return home while the continental tournament in Sri Lanka is still ongoing. The reason behind his departure is a heartfelt one – he wants to be by his wife's side as they eagerly await the arrival of their first child.

 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) accepted Bumrah's request to prioritise this important personal moment, and as a result, Bumrah flew back to Mumbai.

Importantly, there are no concerns regarding his fitness, and his absence is solely due to personal reasons.

This absence comes just as Bumrah was regaining his stride in international cricket after a lengthy injury layoff. He notably took charge of the Indian side in the absence of Rohit Sharma during the Ireland series, showcasing his leadership qualities.

The 29-year-old pacer will make a triumphant return to Team India's squad for the highly anticipated Super Four stage of the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. Until then, India will have to rally their resources in Bumrah's absence for the upcoming clash against Nepal.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Kishan's explosive form ignites World Cup debate
Kishan's explosive form ignites World Cup debate
Padosiyon Ke TV Bach Gaye: Irfan Pathan trolls Pak fans
Padosiyon Ke TV Bach Gaye: Irfan Pathan trolls Pak fans
IND vs PAK: It was a nothing shot: Gambhir slams Kohli
IND vs PAK: It was a nothing shot: Gambhir slams Kohli
I only criticised Sanatan Dharma: Udhayanidhi
I only criticised Sanatan Dharma: Udhayanidhi
Why India fears Pakistan's pace trio on flat wickets?
Why India fears Pakistan's pace trio on flat wickets?
Magnus is not invincible: Praggnanandhaa
Magnus is not invincible: Praggnanandhaa
High inflation trends may dig deeper hole for FMCG
High inflation trends may dig deeper hole for FMCG

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

Asia Cup: Focus on Rohit, Kohli as India take on Nepal

Asia Cup: Focus on Rohit, Kohli as India take on Nepal

Asia Cup venue change sparks controversy

Asia Cup venue change sparks controversy

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances