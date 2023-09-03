News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why India fears Pakistan's pace trio on flat wickets?

Why India fears Pakistan's pace trio on flat wickets?

Source: PTI
September 03, 2023 21:55 IST
Pak pace trio a far more potent attack on flat wickets: Dinesh Karthik

Virat Kohli

Photograph: Kind Courtesy ACC/X (formerly Twitter)

India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik feels pacers from Pakistan and India are on equal footing but Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah are more potent than the trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj and Mohammad Shami on flat pitches because of the greater pace they generate.

The three Pakistani quick bowlers grabbed all 10 Indian wickets in their Asia Cup match in Pallekele on Saturday, bundling them out for 266 in 48.5 overs.

However, the match was called off due to persistent rain.

Shaheen had the superb bowling figures of 4/35 in 10 overs, while the other two got three wickets each.

 

Karthik cited the bounce the three Pakistani bowlers generated off the pitch and the variations they bring to the table as the main reasons for their success.

"Shaheen, Haris Rauf and Naseem can bowl 90-plus consistently and all three are very different. Shaheen Shah, obviously the left arm, has an angle to it and brings the ball back in, Naseem Shah swings the ball both ways.

"Haris is arguably one of the best bowlers right now at the back end of an inning because of his skid and the nasty bouncer that he's got," Karthik told Cricbuzz.

"For me, they (Pakistani bowlers) are a far more potent attack on flat wickets. If there is something in the pitch then both attacks (India and Pakistan) at all times become very equal but if I had to play an attack I have a feeling," added Karthik.

The Indian cricketer also said Bumrah, Siraj and Shami would probably generate lesser bounce than their Pakistani counterparts.

"I have a better chance of probably playing Jasprit Bumrah, Siraj, and Shami only because the bounce they'll get will be slightly lesser than what these three other bowlers can do from Pakistan," Karthik opined. 

