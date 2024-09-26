How Aussies plan to tackle Rohit challenge

IMAGE: Although Rohit Sharma has yet to register a Test hundred in Australia, he has managed 408 runs in seven Tests at an average of 31.38. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

As India prepares for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, a key figure expected to lead from the front is Indian captain Rohit Sharma. This will be Rohit's maiden Test tour to Australia as the skipper, and Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood believes that Rohit will pose a significant challenge with the bat.

"I find him quite tough to bowl to. I think Gazza (Nathan Lyon) has had some good success against him, particularly in Australia, so it might be a case of getting him on early as well,” Hazlewood told Star Sports.

Reflecting on Rohit’s adaptability, Hazlewood mentioned, “I remember one time India came out, and he batted at five or six. Then, last time, he opened. He's always facing the new ball a lot, regardless of the format. I feel like he plays the quicks unbelievably well."

Hazlewood further noted Rohit’s ability to handle pace and bounce effectively, which has made him a formidable opponent.

“The bounce and movement don't seem to bother him; he plays it right under his eyes and has all the time in the world,” he added.

As the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy approaches and both teams stacked with talent, fans can expect a fiercely competitive series Down Under.