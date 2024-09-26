News
Why MotoGP India has been postponed

Why MotoGP India has been postponed

September 26, 2024 10:44 IST
The inaugural Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in 2023 attracted more than 100,000 fans

IMAGE: The inaugural Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in 2023 attracted more than 100,000 fans. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Moto GP/X

The Indian Grand Prix will return to the MotoGP calendar only in 2026, organisers said on Wednesday, less than two months after confirming it would be held at the Buddh International circuit for the next three seasons.

MotoGP said in July that a new agreement was signed with the government of Uttar Pradesh, the northern state where the Buddh circuit is located.

 

The race will now be a reserve event for the 2025 season. This year's Indian Grand Prix was cancelled because of operational considerations.

"Operational circumstances have obliged the event to be delayed from its initial slot near the start of the 2025 calendar," MotoGP said in a statement.

"With no available dates towards the end of the season, MotoGP will therefore return to India in the early stages of 2026."

The inaugural Grand Prix at Buddh in 2023 attracted more than 100,000 fans.

Next year's event was expected to take place in March when weather conditions were more suitable.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
