How Ashwin and Jadeja complement each other

Jadeja gives me freedom to be creativ, says Ashwin

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin shared 47 wickets between them. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja shared the Player-of-the-Series award.

Between them, the spinners shared 47 wickets in the four Tests as India wrapped up the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1.

Veteran off-spinner Ashwin finished with 25 wickets and also scored 86 runs in the series, while left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Jadeja accounted for 22 wickets and scored 135 runs with one half-century.

After the fourth match ended in a draw in Ahmedabad on Monday, Ashwin reminisced on his partnership with his spin twin. “It has been a great journey. We (himself and Jadeja) started a long time ago but we wouldn’t be the same or lethal enough without the other. We need to recognise that, at least I have started recognising that over the last 2-3 years.”

The all-rounder further added, “He gives me a lot of freedom to be creative with the ball, credit to him, I thought he bowled beautifully in the Delhi Test as well and that’s why we are here today. Jaddu keeps it really simple, he does not fret around or bother about what has happened, but I saw him sit in one place for an hour after he got out, so that told me how disappointed he was and that came out today.”

Jadeja said they have a great chemistry on the field and they always keep discussing about the game.

“It feels good bowling with him. He (Ashwin) is passing on information. What field to have, how to bowl to a particular batsman.”

Jadeja however added he could have scored more runs.

“I am not too happy with my batting in this series. I missed out on a few occasions especially in this Test. I will work harder and focus on my batting. He is more of everything. He has a good cricketing brain. He knows every team in the world and every series that is being played,” he said after the game.