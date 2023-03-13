News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: Test heads for draw but joy for India

PIX: Test heads for draw but joy for India

By Rediff Cricket
Last updated on: March 13, 2023 13:46 IST
Fascinating glimpses from Day 5 of the fourth and final Test between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

 

IMAGE: The Indian players were a happy lot as they qualified for the WTC final after New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by one wicket in the first Test in Christchurch on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne frustrated the Indians with their cautious approach on Day 5. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Travis Head continued his good form with a half-century. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Captain Rohit Sharma speaks to Ravichandran Ashwin. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Usman Khawaja speaks with coach Andrew McDonald as he undergoes a fitness test ahead of start of day five on Monday. Opener Khawaja hasn't come out to bat after he sustained a shin injury while fielding. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

 

 

Rediff Cricket
AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

