PHOTOS: India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 5

Images from Day 5 of the fourth and final Test between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

IMAGE: Travis Head hits Ravichandran Ashwin for a six during Day 5 of the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Australian batters adopted a risk-free approach to reach 73/1 at lunch on the final day of the fourth Test against India as the match meandered towards a dull draw, in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Australia still need 18 runs to erase the first innings deficit of 91 runs after India scored 571 in their first essay. Australia had score 480 in their first effort.



Irrespective of the result of this Test, India qualified for the World Test Championship final after New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by two wickets in the first Test in Christchurch. India will take on Australia in the WTC final, to be played at The Oval in London, from June 7 to 11.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate after Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Matthew Kuhnemann. Photograph: BCCI

With the Motera track showing no signs of wear and tear, a result looked improbable even after end of day four but the academic interest was whether India's bowlers can effect a collapse on day five.



However, there was no such drama during the fifth morning as Travis Head (45 not out) continued his good form while Marnus Labuschagne (22 not out) was happy to play an ultra-defensive game to take the visitors to safety.



Australia have no chance of forcing a win and their batting unit was content to adopt a cautious approach on a good batting track.

IMAGE: Marnus Labuschagne hits a boundary. Photograph: BCCI

There were hardly any deliveries that turned and despite their best batter Usman Khawaja's absence due to a leg injury, Australians didn't break any sweat.



Matthew Kuhnemann (6 off 35 balls) did the job given to him as he played the tricky overs in the fourth evening and would consider himself distinctly unlucky to be adjudged leg-before off Ravichandran Ashwin.



Since he wasn't a top-order batter, Head advised him against taking a DRS but replays showed that it wouldn't have been a bad call as the ball was going down to miss the left-hander's leg-stump.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma asks for a LBW review against Travis Head off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin. Photograph: BCCI

Head didn't play too many attacking shots save one lofted six over long off Ashwin's bowling, while also hitting five fours.



Ashwin did try to attack but both the left-arm spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel looked ineffective as they are not known to get appreciable turn off the surface if there isn't much help on offer.