How a chat with Dhoni influenced Windies skipper Hope

IMAGE: Shai Hope revealed how former Indian skipper MS Dhoni inspired him. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Following his side's four-wicket win over England in the first ODI, West Indies captain Shai Hope revealed that he had a chat with MS Dhoni about spending time at the crease for a longer periods, which has inspired him in run-chases over the years.

The Caribbean side chased down England's total of 325 with seven deliveries remaining on the back of a brilliant century from skipper Hope and in the process scored their highest ODI score ever at the iconic Antigua venue.

Following the match, Shai said in the post-match presentation that he has gained inspiration from Dhoni when it comes to run chases in ODIs.

"A very, very famous person, MS Dhoni - we had a chat a while ago, and he was saying, 'You always have a lot more time than you think. That is one thing that has stuck with me throughout the years I have been playing ODI cricket," said Hope.

The skipper also lauded all-rounder Romario Shepherd for his all-round performance.

"He was amazing. He is one of those guys you can depend on and he has continued to show his worth at this level... we are starting the series on a high and the aim is to repeat this in the second game," added the skipper.

However, the skipper said that England's openers started well and WI will have to bowl better in the starting phase next time.

"Their openers played really well, we need to try to start a bit better in the next game. We also had a few dropped catches, if you want to be the best team in the world, you also have to start playing like the best team in the world. Nice to see the openers taking responsibility, they are both great players. It is about seeing how we can continue to repeat these performances," he concluded.