Aussie captain blames batting woes in series loss

IMAGE: Matthew Wade looks disappointed. Photograph: BCCI

Following Australia's narrow 6-run defeat to India in the fifth match of the series at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, Aussie skipper Matthew Wade expressed disappointment, stating, "We were bad with the bat in the last few overs."

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Wade acknowledged Australia's strong performance with the ball in the first inning and praised Ben McDermott, noting that he "bounced back in the game."

When asked about the pitch conditions, Wade commented, "You don't get harder conditions than this."

Reflecting on the match, he mentioned, "There's always a temptation to promote (himself), especially against the spinners. My job is to get the team home in situations like tonight. We have played some good cricket."

In the game, Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer's 46-run partnership played a vital role in India reaching a total of 160/8.

Despite Australia's strong start, wickets fell at regular intervals. The match culminated in the final over, with Australia needing 10 runs in six balls. Arshdeep defended the total, guiding India to a remarkable six-run victory.