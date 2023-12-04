News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 1st ODI: Sensational Hope seals Windies win against England

1st ODI: Sensational Hope seals Windies win against England

December 04, 2023 10:57 IST
Shai Hope

IMAGE: Shai Hope anchored the West Indies reply and then produced some savage hitting to guide his team home. Photograph: ICC/X

A magnificent century by Shai Hope powered West Indies to a thrilling four-wicket victory over England in the first of three one day internationals at North Sound on Sunday.

Set 326 for victory, captain Hope anchored the West Indies reply and then produced some savage hitting to guide his team home with seven balls remaining, finishing on 109 not out.

Hope smashed three sixes off the penultimate over off the hapless Sam Curran to reach three figures and seal victory.

It was West Indies' highest-ever ODI run chase against England, surpassing the 286 they managed at Lord's in 2004, and their second highest against any opponents.

England were hoping to put their World Cup failure behind them and when West Indies slumped to 213-5 in the 38th over it appeared that they were in control.

But Hope, in partnership with the explosive Romario Shepherd, turned the match on its head as they put on 89 in 51 balls for the sixth wicket.

Shepherd was eventually out for 48 having hit three sixes but by then Hope was well and truly in the groove.

 

West Indies has earlier started well in their chase with Alick Athanazen (66) and Brandon King (35) putting on a century for the opening wicket but England hit back with Rehan Ahmed taking two wickets for 40 in 10 tight overs.

England's bowlers did a decent job at hauling West Indies back but Curran came in for some mighty punishment, conceding 98 runs -- the most ever for England in ODIs.

"I've played a lot of ODI cricket, always back myself to win in any position," Hope said. "(Shepherd) was amazing, one of those guys you can depend on. We got the win, want to continue the series on a high."

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bat on a two-paced pitch and openers Phil Salt and Will Jacks smashed 77 for the opening wicket in 8.2 overs.

They did not fully capitalise on such a great start, however, with a succession of batsman getting set but unable to really capitalise apart from Harry Brook who made 71.

Buttler was disappointing as he fell for three off 13 balls while Zak Crawley was run out for 48.

Some late hitting by Curran and Brydon Carse put on 66 for England's eighth wicket as they moved past the 300 mark.

The pick of the West Indies bowling was Gudakesh Motie who took two for 49 while Oshane Thomas and Shepherd also took two wickets on an encouraging day for the hosts.

For England, there were some encouraging signs but Buttler said they would have to learn some lessons.

"Thought it was fantastic batting effort. Loved the intent, and they set the tone at the top," he said.

"Brilliant game, credit to Shai and Romario, some fantastic sixes and we'll learn a lot. Thought Rehan bowled really well and there was a lot to be proud of."

The next match takes place on Wednesday.

Brief Scores: England 325 all out off 50 overs (H. Brook 71, Z. Crawley 48, P. Salt 45; G. Motie 2-49, O. Thomas 2-57, R. Shepherd 2-77)

West Indies 326-6 off 48.5 overs (S. Hope 109 n.o., A. Athanaze 66, R. Shepherd 48; R. Ahmed 2-40, G. Atkinson 2-62, L. Livingstone 1-50)

Result: West Indies won by four wickets

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
