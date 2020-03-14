Hope virus subsides and show goes on: Shah Rukh Khan on IPL

Source:

Edited By:

March 14, 2020 15:09 IST

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan acknowledges the crowd during an IPL match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata last year. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Kight Riders co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday said he is hopeful of the coronavirus pandemic subsiding and a deferred Indian Premier League going ahead next month with all the necessary health precautions in place.

A day after the start of the IPL was suspended from March 29 to April 15 by the BCCI, the franchise owners had a meeting before the IPL Governing Council meet in Mumbai.



"Wonderful to meet all the Franchise owners 'off the field' so to say. The meeting by @Bcci and @ipl was to reiterate what all of us feel...safety first of the spectators, players management & cities we play in. All directives of the health agencies & govt to be followed..," Khan tweeted.



"Hope the spread of the virus subsides & the show can go on. BCCI & team owners in consultation with the govt will keep a close watch & decide the way fwd in the health interest of ever1. Lovely 2 meet every1 & then sanitise ourselves repeatedly," he added.



The BCCI on Saturday discussed the option of conducting a curtailed IPL with the eight franchise owners in wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has led to the T20 league being suspended by a fortnight.



"There were six to seven options discussed during the meeting between team owners and BCCI including a curtailed IPL," a BCCI source said.



In India, there have been two deaths and more than 80 positive coronavirus cases, resulting in a government directive to shut the fans out of sporting events to avoid large gatherings.