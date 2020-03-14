Kohli tells countrymen 'stay strong and fight outbreak'

Source:

March 14, 2020 12:17 IST

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli has urged citizens to be vigilant and take all necessary precautions in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Photograph: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

India captain Virat Kohli has urged his countrymen to take all necessary precautions in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed lives of over 4000 people across the globe.

India has had two deaths along with 80-plus positive COVID 19 cases which prompted suspension of all sporting activities including an ODI series against South Africa and the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

"Let's stay strong and fight the #COVID19 outbreak by taking all precautionary measures. Stay safe, be vigilant and most importantly remember, prevention is better than cure. Please take care everyone," Kohli tweeted.

On Friday, Kohli was spotted coming out of Lucknow airport wearing black face mask.

The Indian team were supposed to have a training session on Saturday but in the evening the BCCI and South Africa mutually agreed to call off the series after the visiting team players made it clear that they wanted to return home at the earliest.