History Made in IPL... But Not the Kind Maxwell Wanted

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 25, 2025 21:07 IST

Glenn Maxwell

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell’s IPL 2025 started with a golden duck. Photograph: BCCI

Australia's explosive batter Glenn Maxwell endured a nightmare start to his IPL 2025 campaign, registering a golden duck for Punjab Kings against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

 

Coming in at No. 5, Maxwell fell lbw on the very first ball he faced while attempting a reverse sweep against left-arm spinner Sai Kishore.

Glenn Maxwell

IMAGE: Sai Kishore celebrates Glenn Maxwell’s wicket. Photograph: BCCI

This dismissal marked Maxwell’s 19th duck in IPL history, making him the all-time leader in this unwanted record, surpassing Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik.

Across his extensive T20 career spanning 460 matches, Maxwell has now recorded 35 ducks—placing him fourth on the list of batters with the most ducks in T20 cricket.

REDIFF CRICKET
