What DC Did For Rahul Will Melt Hearts

Fresh off their thrilling one-wicket victory over the Lucknow Super Giants, the Delhi Capitals found a unique way to celebrate the joyous occasion of K L Rahul and Athiya Shetty welcoming their baby daughter.

The Delhi Capitals squad, including Captain Axar Patel, Mitchell Starc and Mentor Kevin Pietersen, performed a baby-swaying gesture in the dressing room.

The moment, captured in a video shared on social media, showcased the team's warm wishes for Rahul and Athiya, making their victory even more special.

Rahul, who had joined Delhi Capitals training camp just a day before the high-stakes clash, was unavailable for the match as he was on paternity leave.

The couple announced the birth of their daughter during the game, and even in his absence, Rahul's teammates ensured the moment was memorable, sealing a dramatic last-over win against Rishabh Pants LSG.

Delhi Capitals were among the first to congratulate Rahul, with former teammate Shikhar Dhawan also sending his best wishes.