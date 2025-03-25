HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » What DC Did For Rahul Will Melt Hearts

What DC Did For Rahul Will Melt Hearts

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 25, 2025 18:26 IST

x

Delhi Capitals

Fresh off their thrilling one-wicket victory over the Lucknow Super Giants, the Delhi Capitals found a unique way to celebrate the joyous occasion of K L Rahul and Athiya Shetty welcoming their baby daughter.

The Delhi Capitals squad, including Captain Axar Patel, Mitchell Starc and Mentor Kevin Pietersen, performed a baby-swaying gesture in the dressing room.

The moment, captured in a video shared on social media, showcased the team's warm wishes for Rahul and Athiya, making their victory even more special.

Rahul, who had joined Delhi Capitals training camp just a day before the high-stakes clash, was unavailable for the match as he was on paternity leave.

The couple announced the birth of their daughter during the game, and even in his absence, Rahul's teammates ensured the moment was memorable, sealing a dramatic last-over win against Rishabh Pants LSG.

Delhi Capitals were among the first to congratulate Rahul, with former teammate Shikhar Dhawan also sending his best wishes.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Is Rishabh Pant Under Fire?
Is Rishabh Pant Under Fire?
Drool... Drool... What To Expect From IPL 2025
Drool... Drool... What To Expect From IPL 2025
What Kohli Whispered to Pitch Invader...
What Kohli Whispered to Pitch Invader...
This Moment Melted Hearts
This Moment Melted Hearts
Ashutosh-Mohit make IPL history
Ashutosh-Mohit make IPL history

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Take Care Of Your Eyes! 9 Steps

webstory image 2

How Much Actors Pay For Rented Homes

webstory image 3

Foods That Heal: 7 Top Anti-Inflammatory Foods

VIDEOS

Kalyan Banerjee calls Shivraj Chouhan 'dalal'4:34

Kalyan Banerjee calls Shivraj Chouhan 'dalal'

Bollywood beauties attend Anil Kapoor's house party0:57

Bollywood beauties attend Anil Kapoor's house party

BRO constructs road in Pir Panjal mountain range4:21

BRO constructs road in Pir Panjal mountain range

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD