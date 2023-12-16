News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Historic! India women rout England by 347 runs in 1st Test

Historic! India women rout England by 347 runs in 1st Test

December 16, 2023 11:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India create a new world record for the biggest victory in a women's Test match by margin of runs.

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma celebrates with Sneh Rana after taking the wicket of Danielle Wyatt on Day 3 of the one-off Test on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Deepti Sharma shone with the ball and bat as India women thrashed England by 347 runs in the one-off Test match at the Dr D Y Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, on Saturday.

 

Deepti took four wickets in England's second innings, for a match tally of 9/39, while also hitting a half-century in India's first innings.

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Amy Jones. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

India registered a thumping victory in the morning session on Day 3 for their first ever Test win against England at home.

They also created a new world record for the biggest victory in a women's Test match by margin of runs.

Deepti, who picked up 5/7 in the first innings, was once again India's top performer with the ball. The off-spinner claimed 4/32 as England were bowled out for 131 in 27.3 overs -- losing all 10 wickets in a session.

IMAGE: Pacer Renuka Singh Thakur celebrates after dismissing Tammy Beaumont. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Earlier, India declared their second innings on their overnight score of 186/6, setting England a mammoth target of 479 runs.

Brief Scores:

England Women 2nd inns: 131 all out in 27.3 ovs (Deepti Sharma 4/32, Pooja Vastrakar 3-23).

India Women 2nd inns: 186-6 dec in 42 ovs (Harmanpreet Kaur 44, Shafali Verma 33; Charlotte Dean 4-68).

England Women 1st inns: 136 all out in 35.3 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 59; Deepti 5-7, Sneh 2-25).

India Women 1st inns: 428 all out in 104.3 ovs (Shubha Satheesh 69, Jemimah Rodrigues 68, Deepti Sharma 67, Yastika Bhatia 66, Harmanpreet Kaur 49).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
'I will pray for MI's downfall'
'I will pray for MI's downfall'
BCCI Plans A T10 League
BCCI Plans A T10 League
Day 2 drama: Deepti Sharma spills the pitch secrets
Day 2 drama: Deepti Sharma spills the pitch secrets
Bureaucrat's son booked for attempt to run car over GF
Bureaucrat's son booked for attempt to run car over GF
7 Underrated Performances of 2023
7 Underrated Performances of 2023
Taapsee Holidays In The Maldives
Taapsee Holidays In The Maldives
Is Rohit The IPL's Best Captain?
Is Rohit The IPL's Best Captain?

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Is Rohit The IPL's Best Captain?

Is Rohit The IPL's Best Captain?

Shami ruled out of South Africa Tests

Shami ruled out of South Africa Tests

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances