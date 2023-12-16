Historic! India women rout England by 347 runs in 1st Test

India create a new world record for the biggest victory in a women's Test match by margin of runs.

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma celebrates with Sneh Rana after taking the wicket of Danielle Wyatt on Day 3 of the one-off Test on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Deepti Sharma shone with the ball and bat as India women thrashed England by 347 runs in the one-off Test match at the Dr D Y Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, on Saturday.

Deepti took four wickets in England's second innings, for a match tally of 9/39, while also hitting a half-century in India's first innings.

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Amy Jones. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

India registered a thumping victory in the morning session on Day 3 for their first ever Test win against England at home.



They also created a new world record for the biggest victory in a women's Test match by margin of runs.



Deepti, who picked up 5/7 in the first innings, was once again India's top performer with the ball. The off-spinner claimed 4/32 as England were bowled out for 131 in 27.3 overs -- losing all 10 wickets in a session.

IMAGE: Pacer Renuka Singh Thakur celebrates after dismissing Tammy Beaumont. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Earlier, India declared their second innings on their overnight score of 186/6, setting England a mammoth target of 479 runs.

Brief Scores:

England Women 2nd inns: 131 all out in 27.3 ovs (Deepti Sharma 4/32, Pooja Vastrakar 3-23).



India Women 2nd inns: 186-6 dec in 42 ovs (Harmanpreet Kaur 44, Shafali Verma 33; Charlotte Dean 4-68).



England Women 1st inns: 136 all out in 35.3 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 59; Deepti 5-7, Sneh 2-25).



India Women 1st inns: 428 all out in 104.3 ovs (Shubha Satheesh 69, Jemimah Rodrigues 68, Deepti Sharma 67, Yastika Bhatia 66, Harmanpreet Kaur 49).



