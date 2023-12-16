Shami ruled out of South Africa Tests

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami, whose participation in the Test series was subject to fitness, has not been cleared by the BCCI Medical Team. Photograph: BCCI

Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the upcoming two-Test series in South Africa on fitness grounds, the BCCI said on Saturday.

"Mr Mohd Shami, whose participation in the Test series was subject to fitness has not been cleared by the BCCI Medical Team and the fast bowler is ruled out of the two Tests," said BCCI in a media release.



Head coach Rahul Dravid and his coaching team won't be part of the three-match ODI series starting on Sunday.



Dravid and his coaching staff including batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and fielding coach T Dilip will link up with the Test squad and oversee their preparations for the inter-squad game and the Test series.



India A’s coaching staff comprising batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, bowling coach Rajib Datta and fielding coach Ajay Ratra will take over the ODI team.



Shreyas Iyer, who is part of the Test squad, will miss the last two ODIs to join the Indian Test team for their inter-squad games.



"After the conclusion of the first ODI in Johannesburg on 17 thDecember, Mr Shreyas Iyer will join the Test squad to prepare for the Test series. He will not be available for the second and third ODI and will take part in the inter-squad game."



Pacer Deepak Chahar has pulled out of the ODI series, starting on Sunday, owing to a family emergency. The selection committee has named Akash Deep as his replacement.



India’s updated ODI squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep