Historic! India A chase down 412 after Rahul, Sai tons

IMAGE: KL Rahul scored an unbeaten 176 to guide India to a five-wicket win over Australia A in Lucknow on Friday. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

India A batters KL Rahul (176 not out) and B Sai Sudharsan (100) hit centuries as India 'A' chased down 412 runs to beat Australia A by five wickets in the second unofficial Test in Lucknow on Friday.

After conceding 226-run lead in the first innings, India won with a session to spare. This is only the sixth time a 400 plus total has been chased down in a first class game in India.

Nitish Kumar Reddy hit the winning runs and remained unbeaten on 16 off 14.

Opening batter Rahul resumed his innings after overnight batter Manav Sutar was cleaned bowled for 5 by spinner Todd Murphy inside 30 minutes of play.

Sudharsan then brought up his half century before lunch even as Rahul, who retired hurt on 74 on Thursday, went on to complete a masterful hundred -- his 22nd First-Class century off 143 balls.

At lunch, India were 261/3 in 66 overs. Rahul 103 not out, Sudharsan 98 not out.

Post lunch, Sudharsan then went on to get to the three-figure mark as he struck his 8th First-Class ton off 170 balls This comes a day after he was picked in the Indian squad for the two-match Test series against West Indies.

He was dismissed soon after reaching the milestone.

Captain Dhruv Jurel then partnered Rahul in the middle and the duo batted with smarts. With 145 needed, they played every ball to merit.

Jurel was in fine form as he swept and pulled with control. Rahul and Jurel batted with effortless ease before Jurel top edged a slog sweep and fell for 56.

Rahul and Reddy then put the finishing touches for a memorable five-wicket win.

'The biggest challenge for us was probably dealing with the heat and the humidity, (it) was bloody tough work,' cricket.com.au quoted Murphy as saying after the match.

'And even personally trying to figure out different ways to hold the ball when your hands were slippery with so much sweat, it was a big challenge for me.

'We had a great first-innings lead and we let them back into the game slightly, which in these conditions over here you can't afford to do,' he signed off.