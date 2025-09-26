Ind-Pak final: Hesson tells Pakistan to 'just focus on cricket'

IMAGE: Pakistan Head Coach Mike Hesson. Photograph: Screengrab

As Pakistan players ready themselves for the first-ever Asia Cup final against India, Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson's message for his side was to "just focus on cricket" despite all the off-the-field controversies, which have raised the intensity and stakes of the title clash.

Fiery spells from pace duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf not only powered Pakistan to an 11-run win over Bangladesh, but also the first-ever India-Pakistan final in the history of the tournament in 41 years.

Given whatever has happened off the field, the intensity and stakes will be high during the final and could see tempers flaring, with both sides gunning for Asian supremacy.

Speaking during the post-match presser, Hesson said, "My message is just focus on cricket. That is what we would be doing. Those things, you (the media) probably know more than I do. I deal with the cricket side. In terms of gestures, there has always been passion, has not there, during the high-pressure matches? Our focus would be just on playing a good game."

Hesson said that his side's Super Four encounter against Pakistan was a "step-up" from the group stage clash, where they "allowed India to take control of the match".

"We were more passive (in the group stage clash). We allowed India to control the game. Last match, we had that game by the scruff of the neck for a good period. It was an exceptional innings from Abhishek Sharma to take the game away from us.

"Outside of that, we were good enough. We have to be good enough to put India under pressure for a long period. In Super Fours, we were able to do it for 10 overs with the bat, post-powerplay with the ball; we have to do it for longer. There is a reason why they are rated as the top-ranked side."

The head coach also said that his side "deserves the opportunity" to play the final against India.

"We want to make the most of it. All the games till this point have been trying to get ourselves in a position to win a trophy. That is what we have been talking about. The only match that counts is the one towards the end. We would try to play our best game towards the end," he concluded.

The Asia Cup has been marred by a series of controversy involving India and Pakistan.

IMAGE: Haris Rauf verbally confronted Abhishek Sharma but the youngster didn't hold back and gave the Pakistan pacer a fitting reply during the Super 4s match on Sunday, September 21. Photograph: ANI Photo

During the first match between these two teams in the group stage, a row erupted when Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube did not shake hands with the Pakistan players after an easy seven-wicket win.

Additionally, the skipper did not shake hands with his Pakistan counterpart, Salman Agha, at the toss either. Following the game, Suryakumar dedicated the win to the Indian Armed Forces and lauded them for their Operation Sindoor against Pakistan-sponsored terror, while expressing the team's solidarity with victims of the Pahalgam terror attacks in April.

It led to a tussle between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC), with the former demanding the removal of match-referee Andy Pycroft from the tournament, alleging that he of violated ICC Code of Conduct and 'Spirit of Cricket' by not having the handshakes happen. The Pakistan skipper did not turn up for the post-match interview and Hesson was sent to address the media for the presser.

PCB's demand to remove Pycroft led to them cancelling their pre-match pressers before clashes against the UAE and against India (in the Super Four stage). Before the UAE clash, PCB even threatened to boycott the tournament if Pycroft was not removed. Players were kept inside their hotel rooms and arrived at the stadium late, delaying the game by an hour. A meeting also took place between Pycroft and leaders of Pakistan cricket, with PCB claiming that the match referee apologised to them by posting a video without any audio.

Notably, it emerged later, that Pycroft was made aware of the 'no handshake' between both captains just 'four minutes ahead of the toss' by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) venue manager, and he was barely a messenger and not the one behind the instruction.

The Super Four clash between these two arch-rivals was much more competitive, but filled with provocative gestures from the Pakistan team, with opener Sahibzada Farhan using his bat to gesture the firing of a gun after his half-century, which looked insensitive given the current situation politically.

While Pakistan lost the match thanks to a masterclass by Abhishek Sharma in the chase of 172 runs, later, some viral videos showed pacer Haris Rauf making provocative gestures.

After dismissing Sanju Samson, Rauf showed aggression, and later, when he was stationed near the boundary rope, responded to the jeers from Indian spectators by lifting his fingers to indicate "0-6", a reference to Pakistan's groundless claims that they downed six Indian fighter jets during the four-day clash at the border after India's Operation Sindoor in May this year.

BCCI on Wednesday, officially lodged a complaint against Sahibzada and Rauf for their inappropriate actions during the Super Four clash, with complaints coming from PCB as well, accusing Suryakumar of making things political during the post-match proceedings after the group stage clash.

Later on Thursday, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav was told to refrain from making any comments that could be construed as political in nature by the ICC match referee Richie Richardson during an official hearing of the global body on a complaint filed by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).