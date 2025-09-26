Who Will Win The Asia Cup Final?

Sunday's final can be called the ultimate stress-test day for every cricket fan's heartbeat.

IMAGE: A poster of Pakistan's advance to the final. Photograph: Pakistan Cricket/X

Now that it will be an India-Pakistan Asia Cup final on Sunday, the media in Dubai has become extremely busy.

An India-Bangladesh final would have been only about reporting what happened on the day of the final. That will not be the case with an India-Pakistan game.

Discussions on who will lift the Asia Cup are at their peak.

Radio stations are running campaigns to predict the winner and who will be the hero of the match. Attractive prizes are on offer for those who can predict correctly.

Though Indian Skipper Suryakumar Yadav has said that India-Pakistan matches are no longer a rivalry, with India dominating in their tally of victories, no contest generates more off-field stories than this clash.

There was a time when Pakistan fans used to say that "If it is Friday, it will be Pakistan's day." That was during the Sharjah matches in the 1980s and 1990s.

Sunday's final can be called the ultimate stress-test day for every cricket fan's heartbeat.

IMAGE: Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha. Photograph: Kind courtesy ACC/X

Chewing gum seems to be the solution for tension.

In the Bangladesh-Pakistan match, Bangladesh Coach Phil Simmons and Pakistan Skipper Salman Ali Agha were chewing gum furiously when the battle was at its peak.

Bangladesh's batters seemed to believe that singles and doubles were for kindergarten kids and not for adults.

They kept swinging for the fence -- and walking back to the pavilion with the same speed.

If you happen to be in a group with India and Pakistan fans, the next few days will turn into a WhatsApp battle.

One member in the group had a comment about why participants should be sporting in their remarks: 'WhatsApp has no third umpire or match referee, and hence remarks cannot be reviewed.'

Ayub's Duck Addiction

IMAGE: Saim Ayub appears addicted to ducks as a batsman, but is turning out to be successful as a bowler. Photograph: Kind courtesy ACC/X

After Saim Ayub fell for his fourth duck in six innings in this Asia Cup, the feeling is that he is addicted to ducks.

He has now joined the list of most ducks for Pakistan in T20Is with nine of them.

Umar Akmal tops the list with 10. Saim has displaced Shahid Afridi from second place, with eight ducks.

He is the fastest to record the most ducks -- just 45 innings. Akmal took 79 innings and Afridi 90 innings to reach their tallies.

Taskin And Tarzan

IMAGE: Bangladesh Pacer Taskin Ahmed. Photograph: Kind courtesy ACC/X

Bangladesh's opening bowler Taskin Ahmed, who bagged three wickets, was a victim of a panic attack during the COVID pandemic.

It is said he overcame panic by hiring a gym instructor and working on his physique.

Taskin, whose nickname is Tazin, looks so strong that his nickname could well be modified to Tarzan.

M&M, W&W

IMAGE: Rishad Hossain, the promising spinner, strikes against Pakistan. Photograph: Kind courtesy ACC/X

Former Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed is the spin consultant for the Bangladesh team.

Guided by a player who was part of Pakistan's 1992 World Cup-winning team, Bangladesh's spinners are learning a lot.

Mushtaq has predicted that Rishad Hossain, who is a leg-break googly bowler like him, will reach new heights.

Hossain picked the prized wickets of Fakhar Zaman and Hussain Talat on Thursday.

There was a time when Pakistan bowlers used to attack in tandem.

When Mushtaq and off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq played together, they were called M&M as they had the same first name and last name.

Similarly, Pakistan once had an attack made up of W&W -- pacers Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram. Both Wasim and Waqar were commentators for Thursday's match.

Athar Ali and Mohinder Amarnath's Influence

IMAGE: The crowd before the tense finish. Photograph: Kind courtesy ACC/X

Former Bangladesh opener and commentator Athar Ali was in demand on Thursday for his comments.

Bangladesh journalists sought his views on their team's exit.

Having been his co-commentator during an Afghanistan-Zimbabwe Test match, I've experienced his accurate observations on the game.

Mohinder Amarnath, who turned 75 on Wednesday, was responsible for transforming Ali from a middle-order batter to an opener while he was coach of the Bangladesh team.

In the Pepsi Asia Cup in Colombo, Ali top-scored with 82 against Pakistan.

Incidentally, Ali can speak Urdu and has his roots in Uttar Pradesh.

